Marine Link
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

IRISL led JV for Ship Repair

December 27, 2016

Agreement for establishing a Joint Venture Company in ship repair sector Photo IRISL

Agreement for establishing a Joint Venture Company in ship repair sector Photo IRISL

The initial agreement for establishing a Joint Venture Company in ship repair sector, was signed between Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRISL) and ‎ National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC).

According to MANA correspondent, the initial agreement for establishing a Joint Venture Company in ship repair sector, was signed by Dr. Mansour Moazami, Iran's deputy minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and head of the board at IDRO, Dr. Mohammad Saeedi , director and head of the board at IRISL and Sirous Kianersi, NITC director.

Based on this agreement, a Joint Venture Company with the presence of IDRO, IRISL , NITC and a renowned international company will be established in the ship repair as well as building vessels sector.
 

Email


Related News

New Project Uses Drones to Monitor Ship Emissions

Photo: Martek Marine

Global maritime technology innovator Martek Marine said it has been included on a framework contract by the European Maritime…

Delivery of Seventh Drilling Unit to NDC

Photo courtesy of Lamprell

Lamprell (ticker: LAM), a provider of diversified engineering and contracting services to the energy industry, announced…

UKHO Brings ECDIS Seminars to North America

Image: UKHO

The United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) will offer its free ‘Living with ECDIS’ seminars in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday…

China Seizes US Underwater Drone in South China Sea

A Chinese warship has seized an underwater drone deployed by a U.S. oceanographic vessel in the South China Sea, triggering a formal diplomatic protest and a demand for its return, U.S.

MANSA opposes MbPT's Revision of Ship Agents' Bank Guarantee

Bank Guarantee levied at other ports

Mumbai and Nhava Sheva Ship Agents Association (MANSA) has requested the Mumbai Port Trust to re-consider the proposed bank…

European Built Dual Fuel Tug Launched

Photo GONDAN

The third dual fueled tug ever built in Europe – the last of a series of three currently under construction at Gondan for…

Popular News

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas is a proverbial ‘rags-to-riches’ story, emerging from rural Indiana to build a corporate empire.

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

During a repair stop on the Atlantic, the “Bremen Express” (8,750 TEU) experienced rolling for reasons yet to be determined.

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Jobs

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News