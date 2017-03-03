Vigor Wins $10.3M Navy Repair Deal

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, is being awarded a $10,268,877 firm-fixed-price contract for a 45-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry docking of USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9). Work will include clean and gas-free tanks, voids, cofferdams and spaces, deckhouse preservation, main generator maintenance and cleaning, high voltage switchboard and emergency switchboard cleaning, shell and deck steel replacement, dry-docking and undocking, propeller shaft and stern tube inspect, forward and aft stern tube seal inspection and overhaul, underwater hull cleaning and painting, freeboard cleaning and painting, sea valve replacements, renew flight deck nonskid, and reverse osmosis unit sea-chest installation. The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $10,416,432. Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon, and is expected to be completed by June 1, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,268,877 are being obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-17-C-4203).