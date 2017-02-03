NYK PCTC Rescues Sailors off Bermuda Coast

Hercules Leader, a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) operated by NYK, rescued six yachtsmen in distress off the coast of Bermuda on January 19.



While Hercules Leader was sailing from the U.S. port of Jacksonville to Gibraltar, a British colony south of Spain, the vessel received a request from the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to assist a yacht that had become stranded off the coast of Bermuda. The ship immediately set a course for the yacht and rescued the six sailors around noon. The following day, on January 20, the yachtsmen disembarked from Hercules Leader into a rescue boat off Bermuda, as directed by the USCG.



Afterward, NYK was offered appreciation by the USCG in writing.



- About Hercules Leader

Captain: Eugen State

Flag: Japan

Crew: 25 seafarers (Indian, Filipino, Vietnamese, Romanian)

Gross Tonnage: 63,083 tons

Type of Vessel: Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC)

Ship Management: NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd.

