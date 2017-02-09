Rickmers-Linie Sold to ZEABORN

Marking further consolidation in the breakbulk and project cargo sector, Rickmers Group said it has sold its business operations of Rickmers-Linie to ZEABORN.

Rickmers-Linie GmbH & Cie. KG and MCC Marine Consulting & Contracting GmbH & Cie. KG, which are both fully-owned by Rickmers Holding AG, reached agreement to sell their respective operating businesses to ZEABORN Chartering GmbH & Co. KG on February 7, 2017.

The planned sale, subject to the approval of the financing banks of the Rickmers Group and subject to anti-trust authorities, involves the entire operating business of Rickmers-Linie GmbH & Cie. KG as shipping line and the entire operating business of MCC Marine Consulting & Contracting GmbH & Cie. KG, which focuses on bunker purchasing and chartering brokerage for the segment. The transaction also covers the employees, assets, subsidiaries and branch offices of Rickmers-Linie GmbH & Cie. KG and current commercial contracts. NPC Projects A/S, acquired in July 2016 by Rickmers-Linie GmbH & Cie. KG, is also included in this transaction. The purchaser is to acquire the right to use the brand names Rickmers-Linie and Rickmers-Line, however only within the scope of activity of the business to be acquired. On closing the planned transaction the sellers are to pay compensation in the single-digit million-euro range.

According to the Rickmers Group, the sale of the Rickmers-Linie business segment has no impact on the workforce, shipping routes and Rickmers-Linie tonnage under long-term charter. Employees of this business segment will continue to work at the offices used by the Rickmers Group on Neumühlen, Hamburg, Germany for the time being. Under the terms of the planned transaction, Bertram R.C. Rickmers is to hold a minority stake in ZEABORN Chartering GmbH & Co. KG via a company he holds privately.

The Rickmers Group said it will focus in future on the activities of its Maritime Assets and Maritime Services business segments.