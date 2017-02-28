Rolls-Royce Wins USCG OPC Propulsion Contract

Rolls-Royce will provide an extensive range of equipment, including MTU marine generator sets, to a new fleet of U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutters (USCG OPC).

The Rolls-Royce equipment was selected by Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) Inc. for the USCG OPC fleet’s first nine vessels, with an option to add two more.

Sam Cameron, Rolls-Royce, Senior Vice President, Sales & Business Development – Naval, said: “The Offshore Patrol Cutter is the U.S. Coast Guard's largest shipbuilding program and we are extremely proud to be confirmed as a major supplier to Eastern Shipbuilding Group on a project that will transform future capability. This contract marks one of the most comprehensive Rolls-Royce systems packages ever to be selected for a coast guard vessel, and we’re looking forward to delivering and integrating our marine technology into this new and highly capable ship.”



Rolls-Royce will supply the USCG OPC fleet’s controllable pitch propellers (CPP), shaft lines and Promas rudders, which offer increased propulsive efficiency and improved maneuverability. The Promas rudder combined with the water soluble polyalkylene glycol lubricant used in the CPP system delivers an efficient and environmentally friendly propulsion solution. Rolls-Royce will also supply bow thrusters, steering gear, fin stabilizers and MTU marine generator sets.

Four EPA Tier 3 compliant MTU 12-cylinder Series 4000 (1000kW) generator sets will provide each vessel with electrical and loiter propulsion power. The units are Naval Vessel Rules (NVR) certified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).





Mike Rizzo, Program Manager of Government Naval Vessels, MTU America, said: “The selection of MTU power for the U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter fleet is another milestone in our long-standing relationship with the U.S. military. Military vessels are at sea for long periods of time, often battling extreme conditions. Our advanced engineering, exceptional reliability and proven fuel efficiency are what the Mike Rizzo, Program Manager of Government Naval Vessels, MTU America, said: “The selection of MTU power for the U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter fleet is another milestone in our long-standing relationship with the U.S. military. Military vessels are at sea for long periods of time, often battling extreme conditions. Our advanced engineering, exceptional reliability and proven fuel efficiency are what the U.S. Coast Guard depends on. We are fully committed to the success of the OPC program.”



The new vessels will replace the USCG’s fleet of Medium Endurance Cutters, providing a capability bridge between the National Security Cutter (NSC) fleet, which is equipped with Rolls-Royce controllable pitch propellers and bow thrusters, and the Fast Response Cutter (FRC) fleet, which operates closer to shore.

The new Offshore Patrol Cutters will be built at ESG’s shipbuilding facility in Panama City, Florida. Construction will begin in 2018 with delivery of the first vessel scheduled for 2021. The US Coast Guard plans to build a total of 25 OPC ships.

This contract follows the recent announcement relating to the supply of power and propulsion equipment for another major multi-vessel governmental shipbuilding program, the US Navy’s John Lewis class. Rolls-Royce technology and equipment has been selected for this 17 ship fleet of oilers which will significantly increase the U.S. Navy’s capability to transfer fuel to its surface ships in operations around the globe.