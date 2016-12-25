Marine Link
Russian Navy to Get Two Subs

December 25, 2016

Photo: US Naval Institute

Photo: US Naval Institute

 In recent years, Russia has been putting many efforts in building a modern-day nuclear submarine fleet.

 
The Russian Navy expects to receive the Project 955A nuclear submarine Prince Vladimir and the Project 885M Yasen-M nuclear-powered underwater cruiser Kazan in 2017, said Russian Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice-Admiral Viktor Bursuk in a statement.
 
"The first improved Project 955-A submarine and the Yasen-M will be floated out within the time limits stipulated by the contract," the vice-admiral said.
 
Three submarines of this class have already been delivered to the Navy, according to Sputnik.
 
Yasen-class project 885 submarines, designed by St. Petersburg's Malachite mechanical engineering bureau, are Russia's newest class of submarines, while the Borei-class nuclear-powered subs are to become the mainstay of the naval component of the country’s strategic nuclear deterrent. 
 
Meanwhile the eighth Borei-class (project 955) submarine was laid down at the Sevmash shipyard. 
 
The new missile-carrying strategic submarine was named the Knyaz Pozharsky. It is expected to be the last in a series of eight Borei-class submarines for the Russian Navy
 
