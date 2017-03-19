Mazagon Docks to Make 3 more Scorpene-Class Subs

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has approached the Indian Navy with a repeat order for three Scorpene-class submarines, reports The Hindu Businessline.

The leading shipyard of the country has French shipbuilder DCNS as its technology partner for the Scorpene submarines.

Like the first six Scorpenes, the three new submarines would also be manufactured at the Mumbai site, and would be equipped with a new anaerobic propulsion system (AIP) developed by the DRDO.

The report says that six Scorpene submarines were ordered in 2005, and are being built at the state-owned Mazagaon Docks (MDL) in Mumbai, with technical assistance and transfer of technology as well as equipment from DCNS.

INS Kalvari, the first Scorpene class stealth submarine built under Project 75, is currently undergoing extensive sea trials, while INS Khanderi, the second indigenous Scorpene-class submarine was recently launched at MDL.

Mazagon's main activities are construction of state-of-the-art warships and submarines with facilities situated at Mumbai and Nhava.