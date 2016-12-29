Aramco Extends Seadrill Jack-up Deals
Seadrill, a London-headquartered offshore drilling contractor, said that Asia Offshore Drilling (AOD) has received three-year contract extensions for two jack-up rigs from Saudi Aramco.
