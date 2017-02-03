Marine Link
Friday, February 3, 2017

Port of Seattle CEO Resigns

February 3, 2017

Port of Seattle image by Don Wilson

Port of Seattle image by Don Wilson

Port of Seattle CEO Ted Fick tendered his resignation at a public port commission meeting Thursday after more than 2.5 years at the helm.
 
Fick was recently placed on paid administrative leave due to “personnel issues” and the separation was described as “mutual”.
 
“We accept the resignation of Ted Fick, and acknowledge his desire to return to the private sector,” said Commission President Tom Albro. “We are currently working through the details of his departure and will defer further comment until those details are resolved.”
 
Port of Seattle Chief Operating Officer Dave Soike, a 35-year port veteran, will serve as interim CEO.
 
The port said the public process to find a replacement will begin later this year.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2017 - The Ship Repair & Conversion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News