Navy Handed Over Seychelles Ship Topaz After Refit

Seychelles Coast Guard Patrol Ship (SCGPS) Topaz has completed her Medium Refit and has been handed over to Colonel Simone A Dine, Commander Seychelles Coast Guard by Rear Admiral Narayan Prasad, NM, Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on 16 February 2017.

The ship underwent a Medium Refit at Naval Dockyard from March 2016 to January 2017. The event was held at Naval Jetty inside INS Circars and was attended by other dignitaries from Seychelles Coast Guard and Indian Navy

The event commenced with the introduction of the Officers and Crew of SCGPS Topaz to Colonel Simone A Dine Commander Seychelles Coast Guard and Rear Admiral Narayan Prasad ASD(V). Commodore IB Uthaiah, General Manager (Refit) gave a brief account on the progress of refit which was followed by an address by Lieutenant Lyndon Lablache Commanding Officer SCGPS Topaz.

The event concluded with customary exchange of crests between the dignitaries and a walk around of the ship. This event marked the culmination of the refit of SCGPS Topaz undertaken by the Indian Navy as a diplomatic courtesy to strengthen relations between India and the island nation of Seychelles in the Indian Ocean.

SCGPS Topaz arrived in India last year during the International Fleet Review at Visakhapatnam and subsequently commenced her refit programme. Various upgrades in machinery , equipment and habitability were undertaken as part of the refit.

The ship is now fitted with latest navigation, communication and weaponry to enhance performance of the ship in the years to come. The refit spanned over 11 months with Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam upgrading the equipment of the ship in every aspect to make it a potent force in the arsenal of Seychelles Coast Guard.