Friday, February 24, 2017

Global Climate Rules Vital for Shipping

February 24, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 International Maritime Organization (IMO)  Secretary-General Kitack Lim has spoken about the importance of a global approach to climate change regulation for the shipping industry. 

 
During the World Ocean Summit in Bali, Indonesia (22-24 February), organised by The Economist,  Lim emphasized how global regulation through IMO has already established far-reaching mandatory technical and operational measures to reduce shipping’s carbon footprint and set out a “road map” to determine any further measures that may be needed.
 
Participation in the summit was the culmination of a week in Indonesia during which Lim met the Minister of Transport,  Budi Karya Sumadi, and the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs,  Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. 
 
He also visited Tanjung Priok port to speak about IMO’s theme for 2017 – “Connecting Ships, Ports and People”.
 
