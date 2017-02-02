Marine Link
Thursday, February 2, 2017

Diana Shipping Signs Time Charter Contract with Caravel

February 2, 2017

m/v Dione. Photo: Diana Shipping Inc.

m/v Dione. Photo: Diana Shipping Inc.

 Diana Shipping has announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Caravel Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Dione, for a period of minimum nine (9) months to about twelve (12) months. 

 
The gross charter rate is US$7,200 per day for the first ninety (90) days of the charter period and US$7,050 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.
 
The charter is expected to commence on February 4, 2017. The “Dione” is a 75,172 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2001.
 
This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$1.92 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
 
Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 48 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 3 Post-Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax and 23 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 7.68 years
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2017 - The Ship Repair & Conversion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News