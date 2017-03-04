Marine Link
San Diego Shipyards Getting $383mln to Repair Navy Ships

March 4, 2017

San Diego Ship Repair. Photo: BAE Systems

 Three San Diego shipyards - BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, Continental Maritime, General Dynamics, and National Steel and Shipbuilding Company - have received a combined $383 million contracts for complex maintenance, repair and modernizations on amphibious ships.

 
Sputnik News quoting the Department of Defense said that the shipyards  “are being awarded a combined $383 million,” to modernize the vessels.
 
The work will be carried out on amphibious ships home-ported in San Diego, California. Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed by March 2018, the Defense Department added.
 
Meanwhile, it is estimated that the cost of the Navy’s 2017 shipbuilding plan - an average of about $21 billion per year (in 2016 dollars) over 30 years - would be $5 billion higher than the average funding that the Navy has received in recent decades.
 
The Department of Defense (DoD) submitted the Navy’s 2017 shipbuilding plan, which covers fiscal years 2017 to 2046, to the Congress in July 2016. 
 
The average annual cost of carrying out that plan over the next 30 years - about $21 billion in 2016 dollars would be one-third more than the average amount of funding that the Navy has received for shipbuilding in recent decades.
 
