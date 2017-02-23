Marine Link
POSH Takes Delivery of Two Singapore-built Tugs

February 23, 2017

Azistern 3270 Posh Husky (Photo: OSD)

Two Azistern 3270 tugs designed by Offshore Ship Designers (OSD) have been delivered to their new owner, PACC Offshore Services Holdings Limited (POSH Singapore), the Asia-based international offshore support vessel operator.
 
Posh Husky and Posh Hardy were built at Paxocean Shipyard in Singapore. They are classed by Bureau Veritas (4BV.F), and fly the Singapore flag. The 488 gt vessels have a LOA of 31.62 m, a bollard poll of 72 tonnes, and a maximum speed of 13 knots. They can accommodate 10 crew members in six single and two twin-berth cabins.
 
