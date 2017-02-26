NAVADMIN Soliciting Sailors for RDC Duty

The Navy is recruiting Sailors to become recruit division commanders (RDCs) at Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only boot camp, and Officer Training Command, as announced in the NAVADMIN 042/17 message, released Feb. 23.



Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. R. P. Burke, in the message calls on Navy leadership to canvass their top-quality enlisted personnel and encourage them to consider RDC as their next shore duty choice. The job of an RDC is not easy shore duty. The hours are long, the work is physically challenging, and strong character and personal integrity are required throughout the RDCs' work day. However, the personal reward of training and preparing Sailors for the fleet is unmatched.



Burke added in the NAVADMIN message, "a strong and resilient Navy is built on the leadership put in place to develop our force. The Navy's accessions training at Officer Training Command Newport (OTC) and Recruit Training Command (RTC) are our starting points for turning civilians into Sailors by instilling the Navy's Core Values. The leaders that provide this initial training are the Recruit Division Commanders (RDC)."



Training to be an RDC begins at RDC "C" school. Candidates must have passed the most recent physical fitness assessment, including the run. No optional cardiorespiratory event may be substituted. RDCs at OTC are E-7 and above, and RDCs at RTC are E-5 and above.



Serving as an RDC results not only in growth as a leader, increased career advancement opportunities, and a feeling of self-fulfillment, but it also includes the following

benefits:



* $450 per month Special Duty Assignment Pay.

* Additional annual clothing allowance of $220.

* Opportunity to earn a Master Training Specialist Qualification.

* In line with the American Council on Education evaluation, RDCs may earn up to 15 college credits (both upper and lower credits) towards a bachelor's degree, and choice of follow-on coast assignment.



The RDC duty at OTC and RTC each has its own unique challenges. However, with the significant numbers of RDCs needed at RTC, PERS-4 has instituted an additional sea duty credit incentive for RDCs reporting to RTC on/after Oct. 1, 2016, and who complete a 36-month RDC tour.



According to NAVADMIN 042/17, interested Sailors must submit an Enlisted Personnel Action Request (NAVPERS 1306/7) requesting duty as an RDC to the appropriate rating detailer. Reference (a) contains all screening requirements and instructions for waiver submissions. All commanding officers with interested Sailors must ensure packages for prospective RDC candidates are screened thoroughly.