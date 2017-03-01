ABS Delivers Subchapter M Support to Blessey Marine

ABS said it has been awarded a Third Party Organization contract by Blessey Marine Services, Inc., owner and operator of a fleet of inland towing vessels and tank barges, to support compliance with U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter M requirements.

“Owners and operators are evaluating multiple options for Subchapter M compliance, and they are looking for guidance in understanding the requirements in relation to the unique needs of their vessels,” says ABS Americas Division President Jamie Smith. “ABS is helping owners achieve compliance while considering their unique operational demands.”

The recently signed contract with Blessey Marine secured ABS as its Third Party Organization (TPO), providing all relevant Subchapter M-related audits and inspections.

“Like many in industry, Blessey Marine has spent the past several years preparing for the rollout of Subchapter M,” said Blessey Marine President and COO Clark Todd. “We chose ABS to be our SubM partner based on their technical understanding of marine vessels and their commitment to industry safety. We feel confident that ABS will play a role in our continued success.”

ABS offers solutions to help owners demonstrate compliance with 46 CFR Subchapter M requirements. As a Recognized Organization (RO) and an approved TPO of the USCG, ABS can provide a custom approach that supports Subchapter M compliance during plan review, construction and throughout the service life of the vessel and can approve plan reviews, avoiding additional USCG submissions. Additionally, ABS can provide Responsible Carrier Program (RCP) audits – a USCG approved Towing Safety Management System (TSMS) option on behalf of American Waterways Operators (AWO) members – and has developed relevant Rules and Guides to support owners and operators if they decide to class.