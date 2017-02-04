Norway to Buy Submarines from Germany

Norway plans to buy four submarines and Germany two in a bid to strengthen strategic partnership, says a report in Reuters.

Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide confirmed that the the government plans to invest in four new subs from Thyssenkrupp (TKMS).

The Nato member is expected to sign a joint contract with Germany in 2019, however, the final sum of the new subs was not specified. "Cooperation and joint purchasing with Germany are the best choices," Ms Soreide said.

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense said Norway will now enter into final negotiations with German authorities and once a government-to-government agreement is in place, a German-Norwegian negotiation with German submarine-maker Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) will start.

The submarines will be based on the so-called 212-design already in service in Germany and Italy

Meanwhile, Germany's Defense Ministry has welcomed the announcement by Norway that could see the two countries' navies make a joint order for new submarines.

German Defense Ministry said the plan ensures key technologies remain in Germany for decades to come. It added that important components for the submarines would be supplied by Norwegian companies.