Ship Values Successful Women

International Women's Day at sea onboard HMAS Success was business as usual with key positions held by female officers and sailors during replenishment activities.

New Zealand's HMNZS Te Kaha was the Australian battle tanker's thirsty recipient on 8 March, while the ships were conducting intensive war fighting training off the Western Australian coast.

Commanding Officer Success Commander Grant Zilko highlighted that gender was irrelevant to making his ship run smoothly and complete her missions.

“We recognise equal opportunities, rights and responsibilities of both the men and women of HMAS Success,” he said.

With a ship's company of more than 200, the logistics vessel comes in at 18,000 tonnes fully loaded.

At the Commanding Officer's right hand is Executive Officer Lieutenant Commander Tina Brown who has emerged as a role model for the crew due to her skills and experience in the Royal Australian Navy

“Women and men have come a long way towards gender equality, we see this on a daily basis on Success and it is encouraging,” Lieutenant Commander Brown said.

“It is also important to recognise our families and support network while we are away, without those that support we cannot achieve our jobs at sea,” she said.

Petty Officer Boatswain Laura Whittle joined the Navy in 1999, with her eyes set on becoming the 'Buffer' onboard a major fleet unit one day, a role now firmly in her sights.

“I have always been treated as an equal and supported by my peers to learn new skills and gain self-reliance," Petty Officer Whittle said.

On promotion to Chief Petty Officer, she will be looking to make her dream come true.

“I have a young daughter at home and my career has allowed me to financially support her and prove to her anything is possible,” she said.