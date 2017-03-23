Svitzer Orders Escort Tug from Sanmar

Svitzer has signed a contract with Sanmar to purchase a newbuild 80 tbp ASD escort tug for Southampton, U.K., strengthening its fleet to meet current and future customer requirements and reemphasizing its commitment to the port of Southampton.

The new Sanmar-built Robert Allan-designed vessel – RAstar 2800 Class ASD Escort vessel – has been specifically chosen for her maneuverability and reliability. The tug will be named Svitzer Adira and will join the fleet in Southampton in early May.

The RAstar 2800 design is principally intended to provide enhanced escort towing and is configured for demanding escort operations and maximum efficiency in handling large vessels in confined spaces. She is powered by two Caterpillar main engines producing 2525 kw and is FIFI 1 compliant.

Sanmar has already delivered total of eight vessels to Svitzer since 2015.

Two of the six tugs of Silver Bullet project, have been delivered in 2017. These vessels are also of the Terminal class but with 70 metric ton bollard pull. Remaining four will be delivered in two months’ time. A pair of 80 metric ton bollard pull, 28m Sanmar Terminal ASDs (RAstar 2800E design) are almost completed for Svitzer at SANMAR Shipyard, Altınova to be delivered end April. These larger more powerful vessels are destined for the Ichthys LNG project, located about 220 kilometers offshore Western Australia.