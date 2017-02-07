BAE Systems Wins $11.3M Navy Deal

BAE Systems Southeast Shipyards Mayport, Mayport, Florida, is being awarded an $11,351,440 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2302 to exercise the option for post shakedown availability (PSA) accomplishment for USS Detroit (LCS 7). The PSA is accomplished within a period of approximately 10-16 weeks between the time of ship custody transfer to the Navy and the Shipbuilding and Conversion, Navy obligation work limiting date. The PSA encompasses all of the manpower, support services, material, non-standard equipment and associated technical data and documentation required to prepare for and accomplish the PSA. The work to be performed will include correction of government responsible trial card deficiencies; new work identified between custody transfer and the time of PSA; and incorporation of approved engineering changes that were not incorporated during the construction period which are not otherwise the building yard's responsibility under the ship construction contract. Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida, and is expected to be completed by October 2017. Fiscal 2011 and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2016 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,698,070 will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $9,221,671 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.