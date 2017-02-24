MOL Group Eyes Talents for Its GROWWW Program

GROWWW, MOL Group’s award winning recruitment and development programme is looking for talents again in 2017.

Fresh graduates and young professionals with up to one year experience who plan their career with one of the largest corporations in the Central Eastern European region will have a unique opportunity to pursue their goals.

In line with the MOL Group 2030 strategy, the company looks to the future and aspires to provide the best and most desirable services to people on the move, and in order to achieve these goals, MOL Group needs new and open-minded talents more than ever.

Within the 2017 programme, MOL Group offers 175 positions in 10 countries, in the areas of engineering, IT, economics, natural and social sciences. There are available positions in Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Pakistan, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic. Young professionals may hand in their applications until 7 April 2017.

Available positions are open not only at local subsidiaries, but applicants are invited to participate in international projects and spend their GROWWW year in the Budapest Headquarters as well.

“No one can say for certain where the world is heading. Our role is to stand ready for the challenges of the future. There is no stepping forward without innovation, this is the spirit we are working in every day. The role of the GROWWW programme is to find those young professionals, with whom we can build the success of MOL Group further”, said Zdravka Demeter ubalo, HR Vice President of MOL Group.

MOL Group has launched GROWWW in 2007 to strengthen its staff with talented young professionals who are committed to develop themselves and move they company’s successes further. Selected applicants with a university degree but one year of work experience at most, are helped by a mentor.

During the 12 months programme, Growwwers gain insight into the operations of MOL Group, learn directly from senior managers, visit various production facilities and assets and are also assisted by a mentor. After finishing the programme, most young professionals continue their employment with the company.

“Participating in GROWWW is a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn and to pursue my career. Besides professional knowledge, I was also able to gain lifelong relations and friendships, while enjoying the benefits of working at an international company.”, - said Anna Wiśniowska, Group Card Business Expert, former Growwwer.