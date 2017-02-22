Davao Terminal Outfits with Navis

Navis and Davao International Container Terminal (DICT) announced that the terminal has gone live with the Navis N4 terminal system.

Navis is a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain.

Since opening its gate in 2013, DICT has partnered with Navis to improve operational efficiency and the successful implementation of N4 has supported DICT’s growth as the most modern terminal in the Philippines.

Located in the southeastern part of the Philippines, DICT offers world-class container terminal facilities and services in this largely agricultural region. As more cargo now requires refrigerated containers, DICT transformed its operations to become an industry leader – more than 80 percent of the terminal’s exports are refrigerated containers of fresh produce.

As the only container terminal in the region that is ship-to-shore-equipped and Navis-enabled, DICT’s streamlined operations provide convenience for exporters and importers, and more predictable and reliable arrival and departure of containerships with time-sensitive cargo. This, in turn, helps ensure the global competitiveness of the region’s export-grade products.

“As a relative newcomer to the container terminal business, we needed to make sure we had the best technology in place to help us compete with other, more seasoned operators,” said Bonifacio B. Licayan, Vice President, DICT.

“Navis' supportive Professional Services team trained our staff to get up and running on N4 and our knowledge, combined with the dependability of the software, has allowed us to focus our efforts on other aspects of the terminal’s operations and quickly resolve any operational problems that occur. With this system in place, we are now considered the most modern terminal in the Philippines and we look forward to expanding out foothold in the region through future investments like this latest upgrade of Navis N4,” he added.

DICT, which currently handles approximately 260,000 TEU annually and is looking to quickly expand capacity, sought out Navis’ operational expertise to help increase throughput and productivity. Since upgrading to the latest version of N4, DICT improved its efficiency – delivering the fastest turn-around time for vessels and trucks available in the region.

“As ports throughout Asia become increasingly congested and more expensive due to tariff increases, international shipping lines are looking to DICT as a key transshipment hub,” said Mark Welles, VP of Japan and Asia Pacific for Navis.

Mark said: “Within its second year of operation, DICT was already feeling the demand for increased capacity and as a result, constructed and finished its second container terminal berth last year. There is so much potential for growth in the region and we partnered with DICT to help them upgrade their operations to meet the demand from shipping lines, exporters and importers. We’re happy to announce that we were able to successfully complete the project with no disruption to service, delivering the best customer experience that is so important to the terminal.”