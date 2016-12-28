Marine Link
Thursday, December 29, 2016

Transshipments at Port of Gdansk Exceed Last Year's Record

December 28, 2016

Photo: Port of Gdansk Authority SA

Photo: Port of Gdansk Authority SA

 2016 is not yet over, but the volume of transshipments is already higher than in the previous record year, being currently estimated at more than 36.3 million tonnes. 

 
This is a result which, until recently, would have been out of reach for any Polish port, but today it has become reality. It puts Gdansk in sixth place among Baltic Sea ports, its highest position so far. This is what is shown by recently published data on the Baltic ports, with a summary of the first 11 months of this year.
 
In spite of the rather difficult market conditions and the increasingly strong competition, this has turned out to be yet another year - now the sixth in a row - of continuous growth in commodity turnover at the Port of Gdansk
 
Apart from the new record and the move up in the ranking of the largest Baltic ports, it also brought a record tonnage of general cargo, which will have the highest percentage share in Gdansk's commodity turnover for the first time since time immemorial. For many years the dominant role has been played by liquid fuels, of which the port will handle a slightly reduced quantity this year - about 13 million tonnes.
 
2016 will doubtless also be remembered as yet another period of growth in container turnover. As of now, 1.27 million TEUs have been handled at Gdansk, 16% more than in 2015 and 5% more than in the record year of 2014. But we already know that this increase will be even greater when we sum up the full 12 months of the current year.
 
The passing year has also been particularly good when it comes to coal transshipments. We currently need just under 100,000 tonnes more to exceed a volume of 5 million. In practice, this will mean the highest tonnage of coal at Gdansk in a decade. To date, the record year in this respect was 2013, when the port handled 4.6 million tonnes of that material.
 
Figures for 2016 are also very good in terms of what is called other bulk cargo turnover. Before the complete summary of December, the result here is estimated at 3.6 million tonnes (including transshipments of ore) and is the third best result in the last 10 years.
 
To sum up, just like 2015, 2016 will go down in the history of the Port of Gdansk as an incredibly successful year, not only in terms of commodity turnover and further consistent enhancement of Gdansk's position on the maritime map of Europe, but also as a year of investments, very important for the future of the port - both those that have been completed and those that are just starting.
 
Email


Related News

Exhibition on Risk of Oil Pollution from Ships

Image: Collage by Marinelink

The International Group is collaborating with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Oil Pollution…

New Training Course Seeks an End to Sexual Harassment

The Ship Operations Cooperative Program (SOCP) picks MYMIC Simulations to develop a computer based training product on the prevention of sexual assault and sexual…

New Project Uses Drones to Monitor Ship Emissions

Photo: Martek Marine

Global maritime technology innovator Martek Marine said it has been included on a framework contract by the European Maritime…

Statoil Wins Offshore Wind Lease in New York

Just days after Deepwater Wind said its Block Island Wind Farm has begun delivering electricity into the New England region’s grid, Statoil reports that it has been…

$124 mi Reef Authority Funding Boost for Townsville

Angus Taylor Photo gov.au

Australia’s lead management agency for the Great Barrier Reef will receive a $124 million funding boost over the next 10…

ECSA Adopts Position on European Policy for Arctic

Photo: European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA)

European shipowners welcomed earlier this year the adoption of the integrated European Union policy for the Arctic region.

Popular News

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

A report from the Washington Post described how high Arctic temperatures had risen by about 36 degrees Fahrenheit last month

Alfa Laval's 100th U-design Scrubber for Grimaldi

Alfa Laval's 100th U-design Scrubber for Grimaldi

The Grimaldi Group has placed orders for seven hybrid Alfa Laval PureSOx systems with U-design scrubbers. The orders are an important milestone

Jobs

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News