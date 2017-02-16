USCG-approved Courses at Maritime Technology and Training Center

A variety of U.S. Coast Guard-approved maritime training courses are being offered this spring at the San Jacinto College Maritime Technology and Training Center on the Maritime Campus in La Porte, Texas.



These courses are open for companies looking to update their crews’ training and licensing and for individual mariners. The Center offers a comprehensive professional mariner program and an associate degree in maritime transportation. It is located at 3700 Old Highway 146 in La Porte, Texas.



The following is a list of upcoming maritime courses:



Able Bodied Seaman

Feb. 27- March 3

April 3-7

May 8-12



Advanced Cargo Handling and Stowage

April 17-28



Advanced Fire Fighting

March 27-30

May 1-4



Advanced Fire Fighting Refresher

Feb. 20-21

March 27-28

May 1-2



Advanced Meteorology

March 27-31



Advanced Shiphandling

May 22-June 2



Advanced Stability

May 1-5



Apprentice Mate (Steering) Western Routes - Upgrade

Feb. 23-24

May 4-5



Automatic Radar Plotter Aid (ARPA)

April 10-13

May 8-11



Basic Fire Fighting (BST Pt. 1)

March 20-21

April 25-26

May 30-31



Basic Safety Refresher

March 20-22

April 24-26

May 30-June 1



Basic Shiphandling and Steering Control Systems

March 6-10



Bridge Resource Management (Non - Simulator)

Feb. 20-22

April 3-5

May 15-17



Cargo Handling and Stowage (Operational Level)

March 20-24



DDE 1000/4000 HP and DDE Unlimited

April 24-May 19



Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS)

Feb. 20-24

March 6-10

March 20-24

April 3-7

April 17-21

May 1-5

May 15-19

May 30-June 2



Electronic Navigation

Feb. 20-24



Engine Room Resource Management

April 10-13

May 8-12



First Aid and CPR (BST Pt. 2)

March 22

April 26

May 31

June 1



Global Maritime Distress and Safety Systems (GMDSS)

Feb. 27-March 9

April 3-13

May 8-18



Leadership and Managerial Skills

March 6-10

March 27-31

April 17-21

May 8-12

May 30-June 2



Leadership and Teamwork

Feb. 24

April 7

May 19



Master 100 Tons / Mate 200 Tons

April 17-28

May 22-June 2



Management of Electrical and Electronic Control Equipment (MEECE)

Feb. 27-March 10

March 27-April 7

April 24-May 5

May 22-June 2



Medical Care Provider

April 3-5



Meteorology (Operational Level)

Feb. 27-March 3

May 22-26



Personal Survival Techniques (BST Pt. 3)

March 23-24

April 27-28



Personal Safety and Social Responsibilities (BST Pt. 4)

March 24

April 28



Proficiency in Survival Craft (Lifeboat)

March 6-9

April 10-13

May 15-18



Qualified Member of the Engineering Department - Oiler (QMED)

May 22-June 15



Radar Observer - Inland

Feb. 27- March 2

March 27-30

April 24-27

May 22-25



Radar Observer - Unlimited

Feb. 27-March 3

March 27-31

April 24-28

May 22-26



Radar Observer - Renewal

March 31

May 26



Ratings Forming Part of Navigational Watch (Lookout Only)

March 10

May 19



Search and Rescue

April 27-28



Search and Rescue (Operational Level)

April 27-28



Ship Construction and Basic Stability (Operational Level)

Feb. 27-March 3



Ship Management

April 10-14



Tankerman PIC - Barge (DL)

April 17-21

May 22-26



Tankerman PIC - Tankship

April 17-21

May 22-26



Terrestrial and Coastal Navigation

May 1-19



Upgrade-Master, 100 GRT to Master, 200 GRT

Feb. 20-22

May 1-3



Upgrade to Apprentice Mate

May 4-5



Vessel Personnel with Specific Security Duties (VPSSD)

April 26



Vessel Security Officer (VSO)

April 24-25



Voyage Planning and Electronic Navigation

March 20-24

May 22-26



Watchkeeping (Operational Level)

April 27-May 15