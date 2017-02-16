USCG-approved Courses at Maritime Technology and Training Center
A variety of U.S. Coast Guard-approved maritime training courses are being offered this spring at the San Jacinto College Maritime Technology and Training Center on the Maritime Campus in La Porte, Texas.
These courses are open for companies looking to update their crews’ training and licensing and for individual mariners. The Center offers a comprehensive professional mariner program and an associate degree in maritime transportation. It is located at 3700 Old Highway 146 in La Porte, Texas.
The following is a list of upcoming maritime courses:
Able Bodied Seaman
Feb. 27- March 3
April 3-7
May 8-12
Advanced Cargo Handling and Stowage
April 17-28
Advanced Fire Fighting
March 27-30
May 1-4
Advanced Fire Fighting Refresher
Feb. 20-21
March 27-28
May 1-2
Advanced Meteorology
March 27-31
Advanced Shiphandling
May 22-June 2
Advanced Stability
May 1-5
Apprentice Mate (Steering) Western Routes - Upgrade
Feb. 23-24
May 4-5
Automatic Radar Plotter Aid (ARPA)
April 10-13
May 8-11
Basic Fire Fighting (BST Pt. 1)
March 20-21
April 25-26
May 30-31
Basic Safety Refresher
March 20-22
April 24-26
May 30-June 1
Basic Shiphandling and Steering Control Systems
March 6-10
Bridge Resource Management (Non - Simulator)
Feb. 20-22
April 3-5
May 15-17
Cargo Handling and Stowage (Operational Level)
March 20-24
DDE 1000/4000 HP and DDE Unlimited
April 24-May 19
Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS)
Feb. 20-24
March 6-10
March 20-24
April 3-7
April 17-21
May 1-5
May 15-19
May 30-June 2
Electronic Navigation
Feb. 20-24
Engine Room Resource Management
April 10-13
May 8-12
First Aid and CPR (BST Pt. 2)
March 22
April 26
May 31
June 1
Global Maritime Distress and Safety Systems (GMDSS)
Feb. 27-March 9
April 3-13
May 8-18
Leadership and Managerial Skills
March 6-10
March 27-31
April 17-21
May 8-12
May 30-June 2
Leadership and Teamwork
Feb. 24
April 7
May 19
Master 100 Tons / Mate 200 Tons
April 17-28
May 22-June 2
Management of Electrical and Electronic Control Equipment (MEECE)
Feb. 27-March 10
March 27-April 7
April 24-May 5
May 22-June 2
Medical Care Provider
April 3-5
Meteorology (Operational Level)
Feb. 27-March 3
May 22-26
Personal Survival Techniques (BST Pt. 3)
March 23-24
April 27-28
Personal Safety and Social Responsibilities (BST Pt. 4)
March 24
April 28
Proficiency in Survival Craft (Lifeboat)
March 6-9
April 10-13
May 15-18
Qualified Member of the Engineering Department - Oiler (QMED)
May 22-June 15
Radar Observer - Inland
Feb. 27- March 2
March 27-30
April 24-27
May 22-25
Radar Observer - Unlimited
Feb. 27-March 3
March 27-31
April 24-28
May 22-26
Radar Observer - Renewal
March 31
May 26
Ratings Forming Part of Navigational Watch (Lookout Only)
March 10
May 19
Search and Rescue
April 27-28
Search and Rescue (Operational Level)
April 27-28
Ship Construction and Basic Stability (Operational Level)
Feb. 27-March 3
Ship Management
April 10-14
Tankerman PIC - Barge (DL)
April 17-21
May 22-26
Tankerman PIC - Tankship
April 17-21
May 22-26
Terrestrial and Coastal Navigation
May 1-19
Upgrade-Master, 100 GRT to Master, 200 GRT
Feb. 20-22
May 1-3
Upgrade to Apprentice Mate
May 4-5
Vessel Personnel with Specific Security Duties (VPSSD)
April 26
Vessel Security Officer (VSO)
April 24-25
Voyage Planning and Electronic Navigation
March 20-24
May 22-26
Watchkeeping (Operational Level)
April 27-May 15