Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Steel Cut for First Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

March 22, 2017

A steel cutting ceremony has signaled the start of construction for the first of three new cruise ships for the Virgin Group’s new cruise line, Virgin Voyages.
 
The three new ships are being built by Fincantieri at its shipyard in Genoa, Italy for scheduled deliveries in 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively. The combined order value is about 2 billion euros.
 
Each ship will weigh about 110,000 gross tons, be 278 meters long and 38 wide. The ships will feature over 1,400 guest cabins that can host more than 2,700 passengers, accompanied by 1,150 crew members on board.
 
The steel cutting ceremony was attended, among others, by Tom McAlpin, President and CEO of Virgin Voyages, and for Fincantieri by Luigi Matarazzo, Senior Vice President New Building Merchant Ships, and Paolo Capobianco, Director of the Sestri shipyard.
