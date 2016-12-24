Vietnam to Tap Waterways Transport Potential
The total length of waterways that can be exploited is 17,000 kilometers, of which 9,000 kilometers are capable of receiving vessels with tonnage of over 100 tons, VietNamNet Bridge reported.
