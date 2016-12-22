Marine Link
Thursday, December 22, 2016

ABS-Classed VLEC Loads First Ethane Shipment

December 22, 2016

(Source: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News)

ABS said that the ABS-classed Ethane Crystal, the world’s first Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) -- and a Maritime Reporter & Engineering "Great Ship of 2016" as profiled in the December 2016 edition -- has loaded its first shipment of ethane cargo at Enterprise Products Partner’s Morgan’s Point Terminal.

Delivered in November 2016, the Ethane Crystal is the first of six VLECs that will be delivered with ABS Class through 2017. The second vessel, the Ethane Emerald, was delivered in early December 2016. This state-of-the-art liquefied gas carrier is able to carry cargoes such as ethane and liquefied petroleum gases (LPG). With an 87,000 cbm cargo carrying capacity, the vessel was the first of its kind to be constructed with a specially designed GTT Mark III membrane cargo containment system.

The Ethane Crystal operates on a trade route between North America and India, carrying ethane that will be used as feedstock for petrochemical production. With its global reach and strong presence in the US, ABS is well-positioned to provide support and guidance throughout the vessel’s life.

“Using vessels like this VLEC can help make expansion into new and emerging markets scalable and economical for the entire supply chain,” says ABS Executive Vice President for Global Marine Kirsi Tikka. “As a trusted advisor, ABS provides support to owners and operators throughout the life of their vessels to advance safer and more sustainable shipping.”

For more details on this ship, turn to Maritime Reporter & Engineering News, December 2016
 
