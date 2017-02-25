Crew 'Safe & Well' After Ship Fire
A Fire and Rescue Marine Response team was airlifted on board of the US car carrier, MV Honor, which caught fire in the English Channel after leaving Southampton headed for the USA at about 3.45am on Friday.
A Fire and Rescue Marine Response team was airlifted on board of the US car carrier, MV Honor, which caught fire in the English Channel after leaving Southampton headed for the USA at about 3.45am on Friday.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News