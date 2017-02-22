ABS Group Awarded USCG Blanket Purchase Agreement

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has awarded a follow-on $9 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to ABSG Consulting Inc., an ABS Group company (ABS Group).

ABS Group will provide a range of Human Systems Integration (HSI) support to the USCG's Human Systems Integration Office (CG-1B3), which is the USCG's technical authority for human systems integration (HSI). The BPA will cover acquisition support, project identification, usability analyses, testing, user facilitation and documentation services

As the USCG embarks on several new acquisition programs, including the Offshore Patrol Cutter and the Polar Ice Breaker, ABS Group will assist CG-1B3 and its partners within the USCG Acquisitions Directorate (CG-9), program sponsors, technical authorities and other stakeholders so that systems are optimized with the operators and maintainers in mind to promote safety and confirm mission success.

“ABS Group's Global Government team has provided enterprise risk management services to public entities worldwide for over 20 years and will work together with the USCG to continue our support in the vitally important area of human systems integration. We are pleased to leverage our HSI knowledge and maritime experience to continue our support of CG-1B3 through this follow-on BPA,” said Joseph Myers, Senior Director, Government Programs for ABS Group.

Myers indicated that the ABS Group team includes several small and disadvantaged businesses with “specialty expertise that will prove highly valuable to the USCG.” The team will focus on the multiple domains associated with HSI including human factors engineering (HFE), manpower, personnel, performance support and training , system safety (including occupational health), habitability and personnel survivability for systems under development.

The BPA consists of one base year with four one-year options.