OSV Runs Aground in US Gulf

An offshore supply vessel has run aground off the west Cameron Jetties in Louisiana, Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries to the four passengers and three crew aboard the vessel, and no pollution was reported.

The 120-foot offshore supply vessel Miss Lynda was carrying construction cargo and had 4,300 gallons of fuel and 100 gallons of oil products aboard at the time of the incident.

The four passengers were transited off of the ship by the utility ship Sally D, while the three crew members remained on the Miss Lynda.

U.S. Coast Guard response personnel are on scene to investigate the damage and determine the best method of salvage.

Damage to the ship was reported 5 feet above the waterline, and the ship did not take on any water.

A salvage company is still being determined.

There has been no impact to traffic in the Calcasieu Ship Channel.