AlphaBridge Delivered to the RT Trident

Alphatron Marine has handed over the turnkey AlphaBridge tugboat console solution onboard the RT Trident to Seabulk Towing Inc. located in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. This tug bridge concept has been fully equipped with a JRC/Alphatron Marine navigation and communication package.

The bridge is comprised of two ergonomically designed consoles with a central, rotatable, captain’s chair mounted on sliding rails. The layout of the consoles was designed in cooperation with the intended users. The radars onboard include the JRC JMA-5200 sea radar, with the patented JRC Constaview, and the Alphatron JMA-610 river radar, especially designed for inland and maneuvering applications in enclosed waters. At each end of both consoles is a retractable screen, one with the radar display, switchable for sea and river, and the other a multi-function screen displaying navigation and operational data.

The RT Trident is the first of three new Robert Allan designed Rotortugs for Seabulk Towing, and will be homeported in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. Seabulk Towing is operating a modern fleet of tugs, providing harbor ship assist operations and offshore towing services along the Gulf coast and Southeastern seaboard. The RT Trident triangular propulsion system enhances maneuverability of the vessel and with the quick and efficient shifting from fore to aft steering position, enlarging the uptime of the vessel as well as the safety of crew and vessel(s) involved.

After the AlphaBridge tugboat console was preinstalled and prewired in the workshop in Rotterdam, it was shipped to the yard, Master Boat Builders Inc., in Bayou la Batre, Ala. Engineers from Alphatron Marine, head office in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, commercial support from the recently opened Alphatron Marine USA office in Houston and the local JRC/Alphatron dealer, New World Electronics in Bayou La Batre have been working closely together, providing onsite installation and commissioning.