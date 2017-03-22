ASIS Debuts New 9.8m Amphibious RIB

ASIS Boats has debuted its last release, a 9.8m Amphibious RIB able to achieve speeds of 55mph on water.

Special composite material and Kevlar has been used in the boat construction to keep it light weight and strong at the same time.

Enhancements such as the speed increase are not only found in the on-water performance but also on the amphibious capabilities provided by Sealegs.



The power of the Amphibious system’s motor has been doubled giving better on land performance as well. Making it easier to conquer different terrains.



Moreover, the on-land steering system for this amphibious RIB boat has been upgraded to give you a better feel and smoother driving.

Customization of this Amphibious 9.8m RIB boat to its owner’s preference is seen in every part of the boat be it small or big. Whether it is a custom upholstery, T Top, or a special deck configuration with distinct lighting and electronic incorporation, we are always open to bespoke customization to meet the most demanding customer needs.