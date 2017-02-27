Apply Now for the MN100

Related News

Total in Talks to Buy Iranian LNG Project

Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.

SpeedCast Offers Full Fleet Xpress Integration

SpeedCast International, a global communications and network service provider, is the first Inmarsat partner to integrate the software element of the Fleet Xpress…

Damen books DAB Vloot ferry order

The last newbuild order of 2016 for the Damen Shipyards Group was signed on the 31st of December with DAB Vloot of Belgium.

New Briese Vessels Sport Schottel Propulsion

Briese Group contracted Groot Ship Design to deliver the design and basic engineering package for four multi-purpose vessels.

Shell: LNG Demand Strong to 2030

Shell launches LNG Outlook Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached 265 million tonnes (MT) in 2016 – enough to supply power to around 500 million homes a year.

Vard design Survey vessel for South African Navy

Offering the Vard Marine 9 105 Hydrographic/Oceanographic Survey vessel design, Southern African Shipyards, located in Durban, S.A.

Odfjell Orders Two Chemical Tankers

Odfjell SE has announced the signing of long term charter agreements for two chemical tankers with stainless steel cargo tanks, for construction in Japan. The agreement includes two vessels of 35…

Tilbury mulls setting up New Port Terminal

The Port of Tilbury, London’s major port, begins its pre-planning community consultation on 6 March to seek local views on…