Burgess Marine wins Stamp of Approval for CE Marking

December 22, 2016

Britain’s largest independent ship repairer and marine engineering services provider Burgess Marine has improved its service offering by obtaining third party accreditation to CE Mark structural steel and aluminium fabrications, and by signing a framework agreement with design firm Houlder.

CE Marking has become mandatory for all construction products where the product is covered by a harmonised European standard (hEN).

BS EN 1090 is one such harmonised standard which covers structural steel and aluminium fabrication. Since July 2014, products within the scope of this standard must be CE Marked.

Companies producing structural steel or aluminium fabrications which are being sold in the UK or the wider European Economic Area are legally required to CE Mark the product. Main contractors and end clients could face prosecution for not ensuring CE Marked structural steelwork and aluminium is used on their projects.

Failure to comply is a criminal offence and risks invalidating project insurance and warranties.

All clients and contractors should ensure that they specify only CE Marked structural steelwork and aluminium fabrications from properly certified contractors.

Burgess Marine is now accredited to CE Mark its structural steel and aluminium fabrication work due to third party assessment of factory production control systems by BSI (British Standards Institute) at its Dover, Portsmouth, Southampton and Poole facilities.

This development ensures that Burgess Marine is able to continue to fully service the requirements of its customers with shore based infrastructure such as ferry, ports and facilities operators within the legal requirements of BS EN 1090.

Nicholas Warren, the CEO of Burgess Marine, said: “There is still a considerable lack of industrial knowledge in the UK surrounding the legal requirement to CE Mark structural steel and aluminium fabrication - especially amongst our competitors and on occasion customers.

“Many companies that continue to carry out such works now do so, illegally and unlawfully, outside the parameters of a strict factory production control system. This accreditation is another step in the professional development of the business which sets us apart and serves as a further example of our commitment to offer customers a quality product that meets all regulatory and product safety requirements.” He added that ‘times are changing and the industry needs to catch up’.

A further professional advancement for Burgess Marine is the formalisation of its long standing relationship with designer Houlder through the signing of a structured framework agreement. The two companies have worked in partnership on numerous projects for almost twenty years, including extensive works in the commercial and defence sectors as well as some high profile superyacht projects.

Burgess Marine’s extensive service offering is now more formally complemented by Houlder’s design support, meaning that customers truly need not go elsewhere for any engineering problem. Houlder has a wealth of experience supporting ferry operators with new build designs, upgrades and conversions.

New builds include vessels for the Gosport Ferry Company, Wightlink and CalMac Ferries.

The company has also undertaken, in partnership with Burgess Marine, major conversion and upgrade works for Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and Condor Ferries.

Additionally Houlder has worked alongside Burgess Marine in the support of refit works to superyachts such as MY Shemara, MY Lady A and MY Lady S.

Working with Houlder in support, Burgess Marine is now able to offer its customers a single point of contact for all design and build services in the maritime sector.
 

