Related News

MOL Invests in Self-Elevating Platform Vessel Operator

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced a plan to acquire a 5% share in Seajacks International Limited (Seajacks) Group…

US Coast Guard Finalizes Report on Death of Coast Guard Recruit

The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it finalized its Major Incident Investigation (MII) Report into the July 2016 death of a Coast Guard recruit at Coast Guard Training Center (TRACEN) Cape May…

Fugro’s Heine Joins IMCA Board

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has confirmed the appointment of Mark Heine to its governing board. Heine is a senior executive with Fugro.

Higher profits for Transocean

Transocean Ltd. reported their Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results. * Operating and maintenance expense was $314 million…

ICS Chairman Outlines Plan for CO2 Reduction

Esben Poulsson, Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping, has set out what the industry would like the International…

Shell: LNG Demand Strong to 2030

Shell launches LNG Outlook Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached 265 million tonnes (MT) in 2016 – enough to supply power to around 500 million homes a year.

BAE Systems Announces New Submarine Construction Training Facility

Sir Michael Fallon MP, Secretary of State for Defence, visited BAE Systems Submarines today where he learnt about the Company's…

Aussie Navy Trains to fight

More than 17 ships and aircraft are descending on the Western Australian coast for one of the largest maritime warfare exercises…