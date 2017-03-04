Marine Link
Polarcus Bags Work in Australia, West Africa

March 4, 2017

Photo: Polarcus DMCC

 Polarcus Limited has announce that the Company has finalized a contract for 3D marine seismic acquisition in Australia. 

 
The program will deliver a high quality broadband data-set utilizing one of the Company's highly efficient Polarcus X-bow vessels operating under the Polarcus Explore Green environmental agenda.
 
The project is due to commence in Q3 2017 and will run for approximately two months.
 
In addition, the Company has secured a 30-day extension to the West African campaign initially announced on 09 January 2017.
 
Commenting on the recent news flow from the Company, Duncan Eley, COO, stated: "The multiple awards announced recently are testament to our strong reputation with clients globally and our ability to secure key projects in the contract market, which is our previously stated strategy. These recent announcements provide clear visibility of our fleet through end Q3 and into Q4"
 
