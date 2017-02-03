DNV GL, MPA to Research Autonomous Shipping Systems

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote research and development (R&D) and innovation in the maritime industry was renewed between DNV GL and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Given the growing need to create safer and more efficient solutions for the maritime industry, this renewed MOU will have an expanded scope to include the R&D of intelligent shipping systems.

The MOU aims to promote maritime R&D in the following areas:

• Intelligent shipping systems such as autonomous vessels and drones for maritime purposes, or the use of data analytics to create robust and optimal shipping solutions. These systems will help to enhance safety and sustainability of shipping and port activities.

• Green Ports – an examination of the potential environmental gains to be made through the use of energy saving and emission reduction technology in ports, in terms of infrastructure, processes and harbourcraft.

• Marine environment and resources; projects which are designed to cut emissions and boost fuel efficiency, through improvements in operational maintenance, and also research into LNG as an alternative fuel.

• Organisation of maritime-related thought leadership forums to promote Green Shipping, Green Ports and Green Technology within the Singapore maritime community.

The renewed MOU also extends the duration of collaboration for another three years.

The signing ceremony took place at the DNV GL Headquarters in Norway, during a visit by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State (SMS) Mrs Josephine Teo and was signed between MPA’s Chief Executive, Andrew Tan and DNV GL’s Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Remi Eriksen. The ceremony was also witnessed by SMS Teo, together with Ms Dilek Ayhan, State Secretary of Norway.

"I am excited to renew the MOU with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore” says DNV GL President and CEO Remi Eriksen. “DNV GL is strongly committed to innovation and promoting new technologies and solutions for safe, efficient and sustainable shipping. Five per cent of our annual group revenue is harvested from a wide set of R&D projects - often together with our customers and trusted partners. In this re-signing of the MOU, we will reinforce and strengthen the good cooperation with the forward looking maritime industry and research institutes in Singapore."

Andrew Tan said, “MPA is pleased to renew the MOU with DNV GL to include autonomous technologies, intelligent shipping and data analytics. This is aligned with Singapore's efforts to keep pace with developments in smart ships and ports as the industry moves towards adopting smarter shipping systems to achieve higher standards of efficiency, productivity and safety.”