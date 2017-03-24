BP Awards Gulf of Mexico Work to Subsea 7

Subsea 7 said it was awarded a contract by BP as part of the deepwater Mad Dog 2 development, located approximately 190 miles south of New Orleans.

The contract scope covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and associated subsea architecture.

Subsea 7 has worked closely with BP to deliver a lump sum integrated solution from design through to supply, installation and commissioning. Furthermore, by collaborating with OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, our Subsea Integration Alliance partner that has been awarded the Subsea Production Systems (SPS) contract, additional areas of cost improvement have been identified to provide greater cost certainty and reduced risk. This has enabled the original cost of the Mad Dog 2 development to be substantially reduced.

The contract is the first substantial project in the U.S. to use Subsea 7’s Swagelining polymer lining technology.

Project management and engineering will take place in Houston, with support from Subsea 7’s Global Project Centre in London. Offshore installation activities are scheduled for 2019 and 2020.