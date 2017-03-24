Marine Link
Friday, March 24, 2017

BP Awards Gulf of Mexico Work to Subsea 7

March 24, 2017

 Subsea 7 said it was awarded a contract by BP as part of the deepwater Mad Dog 2 development, located approximately 190 miles south of New Orleans. 

 
The contract scope covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and associated subsea architecture. 
 
Subsea 7 has worked closely with BP to deliver a lump sum integrated solution from design through to supply, installation and commissioning. Furthermore, by collaborating with OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, our Subsea Integration Alliance partner that has been awarded the Subsea Production Systems (SPS) contract, additional areas of cost improvement have been identified to provide greater cost certainty and reduced risk. This has enabled the original cost of the Mad Dog 2 development to be substantially reduced. 
 
The contract is the first substantial project in the U.S. to use Subsea 7’s Swagelining polymer lining technology. 
 
Project management and engineering will take place in Houston, with support from Subsea 7’s Global Project Centre in London. Offshore installation activities are scheduled for 2019 and 2020. 
 
Craig Broussard, Subsea 7 Vice President for the Gulf of Mexico, said, “The Mad Dog 2 project is a significant award for Subsea 7. It combines Subsea 7’s capability with our Subsea Integration Alliance value offering to reduce risk and provide lower cost solutions for BP. This project serves as a step-change of how we work in the region and in Subsea 7’s ability to deliver superior value to the industry.”
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News