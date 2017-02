Brunswick Promotes Hubert to Sales Director

Brunswick Commercial & Government Products (BCGP) has promoted Jeff Hubert to director of sales, responsible for product development initiatives and worldwide business development.

Recently retired as Lt. Colonel of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Hubert is a graduate of the FBI National Academy with over 30 years of law enforcement experience. Originally from New York, Hubert began his public service career as a lifeguard in Daytona Beach, Fla. in 1979, and has served in various leadership roles in FWC and was the recipient of several awards, including the Florida Marine Patrol Lifesaving Medal and the U.S. Coast Guard Humanitarian Service Medal.