Brunswick Promotes Hubert to Sales Director

Related News

Hanssons Increase Holding in NAT

A company owned by the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, and his son, Alexander, has purchased 75,000 NAT shares last week…

Multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant launched

AVIC shipyard in Weihai, China launched Jan De Nul Group’s new multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant. The sister vessel…

Renovation Begins On USCG Cutter Kukui

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui arrived at the Coast Guard Yard in Curtis Bay, Maryland, Feb. 21, 2017, to begin its midlife…

Repairing Fiji’s Maritime Navigation Equipment Post-Winston

When Tropical Cyclone Winston struck Fiji in February 2016, the deadly category 5 storm raked across the country with peak winds of 185 mph…

FCI Debuts Compact, High Output Watermaker

Space is a precious commodity on any vessel, even a large one. Making its debut at the Miami International Boat Show, FCI…

Vessel Losses: Is Shipping Resuscitating Its Record?

Safety at sea has improved significantly in the past twenty years, with losses of large merchant vessels becoming a relatively rare event…

HHI Implements NAPA 3D Design Tool

Software and services provider NAPA has announced that Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has implemented NAPA Steel’s 3D model…

NAVADMIN Soliciting Sailors for RDC Duty

The Navy is recruiting Sailors to become recruit division commanders (RDCs) at Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only boot camp…