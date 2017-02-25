Fosmax Mulls LNG Bunkering at Fos Cavaou

France's Fosmax LNG has announced that it is considering making short/medium-term investments to modify its existing facilities to make them capable of receiving both existing and planned small scale LNG vessels at the Fos Cavaou LNG terminal, near Marseille.

(LNGLF) (LNG) is generally growing as both a marine and road fuel, as well as to power industrial sites, in the Mediterranean basin the growth prospects for LNG are mainly driven by the development of LNG as a marine fuel. Fosmax, a unit of Engie ’s Elengy, says that while the use of small-scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is generally growing as both a marine and road fuel, as well as to power industrial sites, in the Mediterranean basin the growth prospects for LNG are mainly driven by the development of LNG as a marine fuel.

"This small scale LNG vessel loading service will coexist alongside the other services sold by Fosmax LNG, as described in the access contract in force. At this stage, the service proposed by Fosmax LNG is expected to be regulated and therefore fall with the remit of the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE)," says a statement from the company.

The small scale LNG vessel loading service is scheduled to start commercial operation at the Fos Cavaou terminal in early 2019. The service can then be subscribed between the date on which commercial operations begin and March 31, 2030.

Fosmax LNG does not plan to make the booking of regasification capacity a condition for booking this small scale LNG vessel loading service.