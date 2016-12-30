Marine Link
Friday, December 30, 2016

Great Ships of 2016: Seri Camellia

December 30, 2016

(Photo: MISC Berhad)

(Photo: MISC Berhad)

Since it started publishing in 1939, Maritime Reporter & Engineering News has recognized excellence in ship construction. This year 18 ships in total were honored, including many “world firsts.”

 
Seri Camellia - New LNG Carrier for MISC Berhad
Builder: Hyundai Heavy Industries
Owner: MISC Berhad
 
Seri Camellia is the first in a series of five 150,200 cu. m. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNGLF) (LNG) MOSS-Type LNG carriesr built for MISC Berhad (MISC), ordered from Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI). Upon delivery, these new LNG Carriers will be chartered to PETRONAS for the next 15 years.
 
It is a historic occasion for MISC as Seri Camellia will be part of the new generation of the Seri C Class LNG fleet, comprising MOSS-Type vessels that provide a more robust and superior cargo containment system and ensuring a higher degree of operational flexibility for MISC to operate in harsh meteorological conditions.
 
The new generation of LNG carriers incorporate state-of-the art technologies in various forms including the Integrated Hull Structure (IHS) with four spherical tanks shielded by the continuous cover, which improves the overall structural strength of the hull.
 
Additional green technology features adopted for these new carriers include energy efficiency, emissions reductions, biodiversity management and end-of-life disposal. These features also include the installation of the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system for the diesel generator to comply with the latest IMO Tier III requirement and the Ozone Ballast Water Treatment System. The carriers will be powered by an Ultra Stream Turbine (UST) plant, and installed with pre-swirl duct and Propeller Boss Cap Fin (PBCF).
 
The MOSS-Type newbuilds are part of MISC’s long term fleet expansion program to cater to the energy transportation needs of PETRONAS. They have been designed for worldwide trading capability to enable them to call at all major LNG terminals in the world.
 
MISC is one of the world’s largest single owner-operators of LNG vessels and for over three decades, have safely delivered more than 400 million tons of LNG. In 2015, MISC delivered 20.74 million tons of LNG, carving 8.3 percent of the total world LNG trade.
 
 
(As published in the December 2016 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News)
