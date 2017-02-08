Sanmar Builds Tug for West Central Africa

The newly built tugboat Ivindo, the latest in the Bogacay Class from Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar, has started her maiden journey to operate in West Central Africa.



This ASD design, exclusive to this builder, is known as the Robert Allan RAmparts 2400 SX Class but contains considerable input based on Sanmar’s operational experience.



Measuring 24.4m in length with a molded beam of 11.25m and an overall draft 5.70m, the tug is powered by pair of Caterpillar 3516 C main engines, each developing 2,100kW at 1,600 rev/min driving Rolls-Royce type US 255 FP azimuth drives with carbon shafts turning 2,600mm diameter propellers inside high efficiency nozzles with stainless steel inner surfaces. Auxiliary generator sets are also by Caterpillar – a pair of 86ekW C4.4s.



The port side main engine also powers the pump that feeds the external fire-fighting system with a FFS supplied monitor capacity of 1,200m3/h located at the forward end of the bridge deck.



This machinery combination delivers a bollard pull of up to 70 METRIC tons and drives the hull when free-running at a speed of 13 knots. The main winch, manufactured by DMT, is mounted on the fore deck.