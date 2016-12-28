Crowley Arm Earns Information Security Certification

Crowley Maritime Corp. said its government services group has achieved worldwide ISO/IEC 27001:2013 information security certification for enhancements made to the security of accessing, transmitting, processing and storing covered defense information related to its management of Military Sealift Command’s T-AGOS/T-AGM and BOBO vessels.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an international standard for implementing and managing security controls to protect information assets.

During the certification process, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) verified that Crowley had a robust framework in place to assess information security risks, identify threats and rapidly respond to any issues related to the fleet.

“This comprehensive standard, which includes regular follow-up surveillance audits, ensures our partners around the world that we have rigorous information security controls in place to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of Crowley’s information,” said Mike Golonka, vice president government services, Crowley.

The company already has ISO 9001, quality system and ISO 14001, environmental system certifications.

Crowley’s global ship management group was originally awarded the contract for operation and maintenance of the T-AGOS/T-AGM fleet for the Military Sealift Command in December 2014 and for the BOBO fleet in August 2015. For the T-AGOS/T-AGM fleet of seven, Crowley provides personnel; operational and technical support (ashore and afloat); and equipment, tools, provisions and supplies. For the BOBO-class prepositioning fleet of six, Crowley provides full turnkey operation and management, including crewing and scheduled and unscheduled repair and dry-dockings.