Marine Link
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Crowley Arm Earns Information Security Certification

December 28, 2016

(L to R): Sharon Baris, director, contract administration; Mike Golonka, vice president, government services; Maria Hope, manager, technology and Lisa Leone, business systems analyst (Photo: Crowley)

(L to R): Sharon Baris, director, contract administration; Mike Golonka, vice president, government services; Maria Hope, manager, technology and Lisa Leone, business systems analyst (Photo: Crowley)

Crowley Maritime Corp. said its government services group has achieved worldwide ISO/IEC 27001:2013 information security certification for enhancements made to the security of accessing, transmitting, processing and storing covered defense information related to its management of Military Sealift Command’s T-AGOS/T-AGM and BOBO vessels.

 
ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an international standard for implementing and managing security controls to protect information assets.
 
During the certification process, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) verified that Crowley had a robust framework in place to assess information security risks, identify threats and rapidly respond to any issues related to the fleet.
 
“This comprehensive standard, which includes regular follow-up surveillance audits, ensures our partners around the world that we have rigorous information security controls in place to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of Crowley’s information,” said Mike Golonka, vice president government services, Crowley.
 
The company already has ISO 9001, quality system and ISO 14001, environmental system certifications.  
 
Crowley’s global ship management group was originally awarded the contract for operation and maintenance of the T-AGOS/T-AGM fleet for the Military Sealift Command in December 2014 and for the BOBO fleet in August 2015. For the T-AGOS/T-AGM fleet of seven, Crowley provides personnel; operational and technical support (ashore and afloat); and equipment, tools, provisions and supplies. For the BOBO-class prepositioning fleet of six, Crowley provides full turnkey operation and management, including crewing and scheduled and unscheduled repair and dry-dockings.
Email


Related News

Gloomy 2017 for Korea Shipyards

3D Image of Logistics Support Vessel HHI to Build Under New Zealand Defence Force’s MSC Project. Photo: Hyundai Heavy Industries

South Korea‘s three majors shipbuilders are forecast to get much fewer orders next year, Yonhap reports quoting industry sources.

JF Subsea Inspects Shell Oil Rigs with New ROV technique

Photo James Fisher Subsea

James Fisher Subsea (JF Subsea), a world leading subsea services division of James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS), has reduced…

New Port Approach Guides for Singapore

Photo: UKHO

The United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has launched three new Port Approach Guides with the support of the Maritime…

Shipbuilder: 3D Access to Real-time Data in VR+ Module

Photo: Shipbuilder

Shipbuilder has started a real virtual reality (VR) revolution that enables full visual access to new and existing maritime projects.

IHI Delivers Drillship Hull to Singapore

Courtesy IHI

IHI Corporation (IHI) announced today that Drillship Hull for Singapore was delivered on December 17, which was constructed at IHI Aichi Works.

Obama's Arctic Ban and Afternath

Photo courtesy: BP p.l.c.

US President Barack Obama has permanently banned offshore oil and gas drilling in the "vast majority" of US-owned northern waters.

Popular News

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

A report from the Washington Post described how high Arctic temperatures had risen by about 36 degrees Fahrenheit last month

Alfa Laval's 100th U-design Scrubber for Grimaldi

Alfa Laval's 100th U-design Scrubber for Grimaldi

The Grimaldi Group has placed orders for seven hybrid Alfa Laval PureSOx systems with U-design scrubbers. The orders are an important milestone

Jobs

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News