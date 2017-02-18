Nb. 434 to be christened ‘Symphony Provider

On Thursday the 9th of March, 11.00 hrs Nb. 434 will be christened as ‘Symphony Provider’. She is the second in a series of two ECOBOX DP2 vessels that will be delivered to Symphony Shipping. As add-on compared to the already delivered ECOBOX design, these ships are equipped with a DP2 (Dynamic Positioning) system which keeps the vessel within an exact position or heading limits, even in the most severe wind and wave conditions.



The main design features:

Main dimensions (Loa X B X T) 125 X 18.0 X 7.8 mtr.

Propulsion system for DP2 operation with abt. ERN=92 performance. Consisting of 2 ducted azimuthing thrusters aft, and 3 bowthrusters forward. Driven by 3 main engines of aggregate 7400 kW output in combined diesel-direct and diesel-electric configuration.

10500 DWT, 429.000 cft hold volume.

A large single hold of completely box shaped form.

Large loading floor area for project cargoes, including complete movable tweendeck.

2 X 85 tons cargo cranes.

Deckhouse placed on foreship for better protection of deck cargo and enabling to load oversized items over the stern.

Open top notation; sailing in all weather conditions without maindeck hatches to transport large project cargoes without height restrictions.

The Ferus Smit ECO bulbless Canoe type bow, designed to reduce fuel costs and better sustained speed with excellent sea keeping behavior in harsh weather and sea state conditions.

