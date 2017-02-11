Cable Laying Software, MakaiLay commissioned

In the last few months, the submarine cable industry’s #1 cable installation software, MakaiLay, has been commissioned on four cable laying vessels around the world. KT Submarine (KTS, Korea) recently completed a challenging installation with one of their cable laying vessels, Segero. They also commissioned the software on their other vessel, the Responder, and are currently using it to manage a cable installation in the Pacific. “To provide more accurate cable installation services to our client, we started using MakaiLay in our most recent cable lays, and we are impressed with its capabilities,” said Mr. Moon, Engineer-In-Charge, KT Submarine. “Especially useful is the look-ahead feature that allows us to keep the cable on the desired route and to maintain the correct bottom slack by issuing appropriate instructions to the cable engine and the DP operators.”



MakaiLay is currently being commissioned on NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation’s (NTTWEM, Japan) newly constructed cable laying vessel Kizuna. “We have been relying on MakaiLay to safely and efficiently complete installations for the past 18 years on our existing cable laying vessel Subaru,” said Mr. Takayuki Tanaka, Technical Senior Manager, NTTWEM. “This is why we decided to include the software on our newly built cable laying vessel Kizuna as well.”



“We are glad to see that our earliest customers, like NTTWEM, continue to trust our product. By now, the cables they installed while first using MakaiLay are graduating from their teenage years!” said Dr. Venkata Jasti, Manager-Submarine cable systems, Makai Ocean Engineering, Inc. “At the same time we are encouraged to see that newer clients are adopting MakaiLay as they get into more challenging installations. Our recently initiated lease-to-own option has also made it easier for new clients to try the software on a lay for a low-cost, as was the case with PT. Bina Nusantara Perkasa’s (BNP, Malaysia) cable ship Nusantara Explorer”



MakaiLay is advanced subsea cable installation software that enables users to lay submarine cables with the highest level of accuracy, speed, safety, and reliability possible today, dramatically reducing the risk of cable failures. The software has been rigorously tested and validated and is used by over 80% of the global fleet of cable ships on countless commercial lays and military installations to successfully install well over 400,000 km of cable worldwide.