Carl Vinson Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Ship's Commissioning
The crew of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) celebrated the ship's 35th commissioning ceremony March 13 while on a regularly-scheduled Western Pacific deployment.
The crew of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) celebrated the ship's 35th commissioning ceremony March 13 while on a regularly-scheduled Western Pacific deployment.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News