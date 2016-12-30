Marine Link
Saturday, December 31, 2016

FMC and Technip to Complete Merger in January

December 30, 2016

Image: FMC Technologies

Image: FMC Technologies

USA subsea equipment firm FMC Technologies and French engineering company Technip have jointly announced that they expect their merger to be formally complete by January 16.

 
Houston-based FMC and Paris-based Technip will form a new entity called TechnipFMC. Their planned amalgamation was first announced in May.
 
The parties also announced the filing of a Delaware certificate of merger pursuant to which FMC Technologies and a subsidiary of TechnipFMC will merge effective immediately after the merger between Technip and TechnipFMC on January 16, 2017, which will complete the business combination between FMC Technologies and Technip.
 
Trading of the TechnipFMC shares is expected to begin on January 17, 2017, on Euronext Paris at 9:00 a.m. (Paris time) and on the NYSE at 9:30 a.m. (New York time). 
 
This approval by the High Court of Justice is subject to the Business Combination Agreement not having been terminated by the parties, the approval by the AMF of the prospectus regarding the listing of the TechnipFMC shares on Euronext Paris and the TechnipFMC shares having been authorized for listing and trading on Euronext Paris.
 
Technip is a world leader in project management, engineering and construction for the energy industry. From the deepest Subsea oil & gas developments to the largest and most complex Offshore and Onshore infrastructures, our close to 31,000 people are constantly offering the best solutions and most innovative technologies to meet the world's energy challenges. 
 
FMC Technologies, Inc. is the global market leader in subsea systems and a leading provider of technologies and services to the oil and gas industry. 
 
Email


Related News

New Project Uses Drones to Monitor Ship Emissions

Photo: Martek Marine

Global maritime technology innovator Martek Marine said it has been included on a framework contract by the European Maritime…

Aramco Extends Seadrill Jack-up Deals

AOD1. Photo: Seadrill Limited

Seadrill, a London-headquartered offshore drilling contractor, said that Asia Offshore Drilling (AOD) has received three…

Russian Navy to Get Two Subs

Photo: US Naval Institute

In recent years, Russia has been putting many efforts in building a modern-day nuclear submarine fleet. The Russian Navy…

Pacific Islands for Energy Efficiency

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

An energy efficiency workshop for Pacific Island countries and territories has been held in Port Vila, Vanuatu (12-14 December).

Statoil Wins Offshore Wind Lease in New York

Just days after Deepwater Wind said its Block Island Wind Farm has begun delivering electricity into the New England region’s grid, Statoil reports that it has been…

France May Step in on Shipyard Sale

Christophe Sirugue (Photo: Gouvernement.fr)

France may intervene in the sale of the Saint-Nazaire shipyard by bankrupt South Korean shipbuilder STX if the French government's…

Popular News

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

A report from the Washington Post described how high Arctic temperatures had risen by about 36 degrees Fahrenheit last month

Van Oord to Reinforce Houtrib Dike

Van Oord to Reinforce Houtrib Dike

Van Oord announces that the Dutch Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) intends to award the contract for the

Wilhelmsen, Wallenius One Step Closer to Merger

Wilhelmsen, Wallenius One Step Closer to Merger

Wilhelmsen and Wallenius have signed an agreement leading to a new ownership structure for their jointly owned investments in Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Jobs

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News