DryShips Completes Common Stock Offering

DryShips Inc. has successfully completed the previously announced $200 million common stock offering, in which the Company raised net proceeds of $198 million, pursuant to the prospectus supplement filed on February 17, 2017.
Following the completion of the offering, the Company has approximately 152,055,576 common shares outstanding.
George Economou, Chairman and CEO commented: "We are very pleased to have successfully raised an additional $198 million of equity, which will increase our total available liquidity to about $455 million. We continue to look at opportunities to diversify and grow our fleet with high quality tonnage and significant operating leverage."
The Company is a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels that operate worldwide. The Company owns a fleet of (i) 13 Panamax drybulk carriers, which have a combined deadweight tonnage of approximately 1.0 million dwt, (ii) one Very Large Crude Carrier and one Aframax tanker newbuilding, each of which are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2017, (iii) 2 Very Large Gas Carrier newbuildings which are expected to be delivered in the second and third quarter of 2017, respectively, and (iv) six offshore support vessels, comprising two platform supply and four oil spill recovery
vessels.