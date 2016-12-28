Marine Link
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

China’s New Polar Research Vessel under Construction

December 28, 2016

  • Image: Aker Arctic
  • Image: Aker Arctic
  • Image: Aker Arctic
  • Image: Aker Arctic Image: Aker Arctic
  • Image: Aker Arctic Image: Aker Arctic
  • Image: Aker Arctic Image: Aker Arctic
Construction on China’s new state-of-the-art polar research ship is underway at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China, with delivery scheduled for 2019.
 
In 2012, the Polar Research Institute of China (PRIC) awarded a contract for the concept and basic design of the research icebreaker to Aker Arctic, who tailored the design for specific scientific missions in the Arctic and Antarctic.
 
After the concept had been developed, Aker Arctic performed model tests in open water and ice at its Helsinki laboratory in order to verify the vessel’s performance. The basic design is now in the final stages and the construction has begun at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China.
 
The new polar research vessel will be the first such ship built in China. The PRIC already has a icebreaking research vessel, Xue Long, which was built in Ukraine in 1993 but has since been refitted and upgraded.
 
The new vessel will be about 122 m long and 22 m wide, and includes extensive scientific outfit including both wet and dry laboratories, a large aft working deck served by several cranes and winches, and a moon pool with scientific hangar that allows deploying CTD Rossette and other scientific instruments in ice-covered seas. Comfortable accommodation is provided for up to 90 scientists and crew. Large forward cargo hold, heavy crane and cargo fuel tanks allow the vessel to carry out resupply missions to scientific research stations. The aviation facilities include a landing platform and a hangar for two helicopters.
 
The Polar Class 3 icebreaker will be capable of continuously breaking up to 1.5 m thick level ice with a 20 cm snow cover in both ahead and astern directions. In addition to excellent icebreaking performance, the hull form has also been designed with good seakeeping characteristics and low open water resistance in mind. A special box keel will provide a disturbance-free flow environment for bottom-mounted scientific instruments in both open water and ice. The diesel-electric power plant and propulsion system, which consists of four main generating sets, two 7.5 MW azimuth propulsion units and two transverse bow thrusters, will provide the vessel with redundant DP2 class stationkeeping capability.
 
The new Chinese polar research vessel will have dual classification from China Classification Society and Lloyd’s Register.
 
Email


Related News

Incheon Port Cargo Volume Crosses 2.5mln TEUs

Participants are vowing to reach 3,000,000 TEUs early at Incheon Port while shouting a catchphrase in a ceremony commemorating 2.5 million TEU annual container traffic volumes at Incheon Port on Dec. 16. Photo: Incheon Port Authority

Incheon Port's annual container volume surpassed 2.5 million TEUs as of December 16, the largest-ever volume in the history of Incheon Port…

Great Ships of 2016: Sunray

(Photo: SungDong)

Since it started publishing in 1939, Maritime Reporter & Engineering News has recognized excellence in ship construction.

Great Ships of 2016: Carnival Vista

Since it started publishing in 1939, Maritime Reporter & Engineering News has recognized excellence in ship construction.

Navy Accepts Delivery of USS Gabrielle Giffords

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Gabby Giffords waves to a crowd in front of the littoral combat ship, USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), named for her. Giffords was on the stage as Dr. Jill Biden christened the ship at Austal USA in Mobile, Ala. The 419-foot ship was built at the Austal shipyard and is the Navy's 10th littoral combat ship designed to operate in shallow waters near the coast. It is 16th U.S. naval ship to be named for a woman and only the 13th since 1850 to be named for a living person.

The Navy accepted delivery of the future USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) during a ceremony, Dec. 23. Gabrielle Giffords is…

New Port Approach Guides for Singapore

Photo: UKHO

The United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has launched three new Port Approach Guides with the support of the Maritime…

First US Offshore Wind Farm Powers Up

The Block Island Wind Farm has begun commercial operations, becoming the first wind farm to deliver energy to the American power grid (Photo: Deepwater Wind)

Power developer Deepwater Wind said its Block Island Wind Farm has begun delivering electricity into the New England region’s grid…

Popular News

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas is a proverbial ‘rags-to-riches’ story, emerging from rural Indiana to build a corporate empire.

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

A report from the Washington Post described how high Arctic temperatures had risen by about 36 degrees Fahrenheit last month

Jobs

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News