Top 10 Container Ports by Volume
It comes as no surprise that the world’s top 10 container ports by TEU volume are all located in Asian countries. Seven of those top ports are Chinese, with Shanghai leading the way with 36.54 million TEU in 2015, according to data compiled by the World Shipping Council.
- Shanghai, China: 36.54
- Singapore: 30.92
- Shenzhen, China: 24.2
- Ningbo-Zhoushan, China: 20.63
- Hong Kong, S.A.R., China: 20.07
- Busan, South Korea: 19.45
- Qingdao, China: 17.47
- Guangzhou Harbor, China: 17.22
- Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 15.6
- Tianjin, China: 14.11